"
San Juan 8
San Juan 8 San Juan 8
San Juan 8
La Red SJ en vivo
Canal 8 en Vivo
San Juan 8 > Ovación > Karting

El karting sanjuanino cumplió con su cuarto capítulo

Este domingo se desarrolló la cuarta fecha del Campeonato Sanjuanino de Karting. Hubo 25 inscriptos.

Este domingo se desarrolló la cuarta fecha del Campeonato Sanjuanino de Karting, organizada por los propietarios de La Pista Kart, además de contar con la fiscalización de la federación madre del automovilismo en la provincia.

La actividad comenzó a las 9:00 con los entrenamientos de las cinco categorías (Escuela, 110cc Junior, 110cc Senior, 150 Super 4 tiempos y 125cc), seguido por las clasificaciones a partir de las 11:30, series desde las 13:30, y carreras finales, que comenzaron a las 14:45. Los podios de los triunfadores fueron sobre las 17:00.

Fueron 25 los pilotos inscriptos, siendo la 125cc la categoría con motores más potentes, y también la de mayor número de kartings, siete en total. La escuelita aportó al parque automotor, mostrando el semillero que tienen las categorías de base en esta disciplina. Estos fueron los resultados de este domingo:

Te puede interesar...

Escuela

1- Victoria Guarnieri 05:49:729

2- Gabriel Chanquía a 07.656

3- Candelaria Nevada a 14.007

4- Juan Chanquía NO CLASIFICÓ

Mejor tiempo: Victoria Guarnieri 54.664

110cc Junior

1- Ezequiel Galat 08:45.772

2- Pablo Cañizare a 04.575

3- Leonel Gómez 05.919

4- Juan Cruz Pizarro a 1 vuelta

5- Joaquín Chanquía a 1 vuelta

Mejor tiempo: Ezequiel Galat 51.780

110cc Senior

1- Bautista Acosta 08:55.577

2- Darío Mingolla a 04.464

3- Felipe Saldívar a 04.736

Mejor tiempo: Bautista Acosta 52.546

150cc 4 tiempos

1- Diego Eguaburo 10:10.765

2- Juan Sebastián Pérez a 08.446

3- Emilio Kenan a 16.781

4- Emanuel Sosa a 25.628

Mejor tiempo: Diego Eguaburo 48.999

125cc

1- Franco Merlo 08:56.234

2- Mauro Rodríguez a 06.656

3- Alfredo Rodríguez a 1 vuelta

4- Renzo Morino a 1 vuelta

5- Jorge Rodríguez a 2 vueltas

6- Sergio Medina NO CLASIFICÓ

7- Maximiliano Cuevas NO CLASIFICÓ

Mejor tiempo: Franco Merlo 44.205

Temas

Te puede interesar