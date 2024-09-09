El karting sanjuanino cumplió con su cuarto capítulo

Escuela
1- Victoria Guarnieri 05:49:729
2- Gabriel Chanquía a 07.656
3- Candelaria Nevada a 14.007
4- Juan Chanquía NO CLASIFICÓ
Mejor tiempo: Victoria Guarnieri 54.664
110cc Junior
1- Ezequiel Galat 08:45.772
2- Pablo Cañizare a 04.575
3- Leonel Gómez 05.919
4- Juan Cruz Pizarro a 1 vuelta
5- Joaquín Chanquía a 1 vuelta
Mejor tiempo: Ezequiel Galat 51.780
110cc Senior
1- Bautista Acosta 08:55.577
2- Darío Mingolla a 04.464
3- Felipe Saldívar a 04.736
Mejor tiempo: Bautista Acosta 52.546
150cc 4 tiempos
1- Diego Eguaburo 10:10.765
2- Juan Sebastián Pérez a 08.446
3- Emilio Kenan a 16.781
4- Emanuel Sosa a 25.628
Mejor tiempo: Diego Eguaburo 48.999
125cc
1- Franco Merlo 08:56.234
2- Mauro Rodríguez a 06.656
3- Alfredo Rodríguez a 1 vuelta
4- Renzo Morino a 1 vuelta
5- Jorge Rodríguez a 2 vueltas
6- Sergio Medina NO CLASIFICÓ
7- Maximiliano Cuevas NO CLASIFICÓ
Mejor tiempo: Franco Merlo 44.205