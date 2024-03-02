Mac Allister fue clave para el triunfo de Liverpool sobre Nottingham

FUENTE: Télam
En el Nottingham Forest, el mediocampista Nicolás Domínguez, oriundo del partido bonaerense de Morón, salió acalambrado a los 30 minutos del segundo tiempo.
Embed - ¡AGÓNICA VICTORIA DE LA MANO DE DARWIN PARA SEGUIR EN LA CIMA! | N. Forest 0-1 Liverpool | RESUMEN
Liverpool ahora respira en la pelea por el título, ya que le saca cuatro a Manchester City -mañana tendrá el clásico con Manchester United-, al tiempo que Nottingham Forest (24) no logra salir del fondo.
La programación completa de la fecha 27 de la Premier League
Hoy
Brentford 1-Chelsea (Enzo Fernández) 1; Everton 1-West Ham 3; Fulham 3-Brighton (Facundo Buonanotte) 0; Newcastle United 3-Wolverhampton 0; Tottenham Hotspur (Giovani Lo Celso y Cristian Romero -1-) 3 -Crystal Palace 1 y Luton 2 - Aston Villa 3.
Domingo
- A las 10: Burnley-Bournemouth.
- A las 12.30: Manchester City-Manchester United.
Lunes
- A las 17: Sheffield United-Arsenal.
Posiciones
- Liverpool 63 puntos; Manchester City 59; Arsenal 58; Aston Villa 52; Tottenham Hotspur (XX) 50; Manchester United 44; West Ham United 42; Brighton and Hove 39; Wolverhampton 38; Newcastle United 37; Chelsea 36 (XX); Fulham 35; Crystal Palace y Bournemouth 28; Brentford 26; Everton (X) 25; Nottingham Forest 24; Luton 20; Burnley y Sheffield United 13.
(X) Se le descontaron 6 puntos por haber incumplido con el Fair Play financiero.
(XX) Tienen un partido pendiente.