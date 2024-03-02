"
San Juan 8
San Juan 8 San Juan 8
San Juan 8
La Red SJ en vivo
Canal 8 en Vivo
San Juan 8 > Ovación > Mac Allister

Mac Allister fue clave para el triunfo de Liverpool sobre Nottingham

El campeón del mundo con Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister, asistió a Darwin Núñez en lo que fue la única emoción del partido.

Alexis Mac Allister fue clave hoy en la victoria agónica del líder Liverpool sobre Nottingham Forest, con Nicolás Domínguez, por 1 a 0 como local, en la continuidad de la 27ma. fecha de la Premier League inglesa.

El exBoca tomó la pelota sobre los 53 minutos del segundo tiempo, cuando ya el reloj pisaba casi el final, y en un giro sobre la marca del nigeriano Taiwo Awoniyi asistió al uruguayo Darwin Núñez, quien de cabeza puso el 1-0.

Liverpool hizo los méritos para ponerse en ventaja durante el encuentro, con varias posibilidades desperdiciadas por parte del colombiano Luis Díaz.

Te puede interesar...

En el Nottingham Forest, el mediocampista Nicolás Domínguez, oriundo del partido bonaerense de Morón, salió acalambrado a los 30 minutos del segundo tiempo.

Embed - ¡AGÓNICA VICTORIA DE LA MANO DE DARWIN PARA SEGUIR EN LA CIMA! | N. Forest 0-1 Liverpool | RESUMEN

Liverpool ahora respira en la pelea por el título, ya que le saca cuatro a Manchester City -mañana tendrá el clásico con Manchester United-, al tiempo que Nottingham Forest (24) no logra salir del fondo.

La programación completa de la fecha 27 de la Premier League

Hoy

Brentford 1-Chelsea (Enzo Fernández) 1; Everton 1-West Ham 3; Fulham 3-Brighton (Facundo Buonanotte) 0; Newcastle United 3-Wolverhampton 0; Tottenham Hotspur (Giovani Lo Celso y Cristian Romero -1-) 3 -Crystal Palace 1 y Luton 2 - Aston Villa 3.

Domingo

  • A las 10: Burnley-Bournemouth.
  • A las 12.30: Manchester City-Manchester United.

Lunes

  • A las 17: Sheffield United-Arsenal.

Posiciones

  • Liverpool 63 puntos; Manchester City 59; Arsenal 58; Aston Villa 52; Tottenham Hotspur (XX) 50; Manchester United 44; West Ham United 42; Brighton and Hove 39; Wolverhampton 38; Newcastle United 37; Chelsea 36 (XX); Fulham 35; Crystal Palace y Bournemouth 28; Brentford 26; Everton (X) 25; Nottingham Forest 24; Luton 20; Burnley y Sheffield United 13.

(X) Se le descontaron 6 puntos por haber incumplido con el Fair Play financiero.

(XX) Tienen un partido pendiente.

FUENTE: Télam

Temas

Te puede interesar