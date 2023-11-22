ANMAT prohibió más de 40 suplementos dietarios

La Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (Anmat) prohibió este miércoles la comercialización en todo el país de una gran cantidad de suplementarios dietarios.
Lo hizo por medio de la Disposición 9919/2023 publicada hoy en el Boletín Oficial. Allí se dispuso la "elaboración, fraccionamiento y comercialización en todo el territorio nacional, y en las plataformas de venta en línea" de los siguientes productos en cualquier presentación, lote y fecha de vencimiento:
Qué suplementos dietarios prohibió ANMAT
- “Dietary Supplement Instant Att, marca Instant Brands”
-“Professional Dietary Supplement Brain MagX wild Blueberry, marca Pure Therapro”
-“Dietary Supplement Neuro Beast, marca Beast Sports Nutrition”
-“Dietary Supplement Nootropic, marca Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs”
-"Dietary Supplement CITICOLINE CDP, marca Carlyle”
-“Dietary Supplement FISETIN COMPLEX, marca Carlyle”
-“Dietary Supplement ALPHA GPC, PHOSPHATIDYLSERINE, BACOPA MONNIERI, HUPERZINE-A & GINKO BILOBA, marca Nutraceuticals”
-“Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane, marca Dr. Emil Nutrition”
-“Dietary Supplement Factor Kids Extra Strength, marca Focus”
-“Dietary Supplement Factor Kids with phosphatidylcholine & phosphatidylserine, marca Focus”
-“Dietary Supplement FISETIN, marca X Humanx”
-“Dietary Supplement Fisetin whit Novusetin, marca Doctor’s Best”
-“Dietary Supplement Choline Bitartrate, marca Horbäach”
-“Dietary Supplement Cogniva with SYNA-PS50, marca Immunotec”
-“Dietary Supplement Methyl B-12, marca Jarrow Formulas”
-“Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane extract, marca Microingredients”
-“Dietary Supplement NZT-48, marca Muram”
-“Dietary Supplement Neuro Health, marca Nature Craft”
-“Dietary Supplement Citicoline, marca Naturebell”
-“Dietary Supplement Bacopa with Ginkgo Leaf, marca Naturebell”
-“Dietary Supplement Bacopa with Ginkgo Leaf, marca Naturebell”
-“Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane Mushroom, marca Naturebell”
-“Dietary Supplement Brain Booster +, marca Nature’s Branch”
-“Dietary Supplement Neurofuse Elite, marca Neurofuse”
-“Dietary supplement Alpha GPC, marca Now”
-“Dietary supplement Lion’s Mane & Bioperine, marca NusaPure”
-“Dietary supplement Bacopa Monnieri, marca NusaPure”
-“Dietary supplement Huperzine A, marca NusaPure”
-“Dietary supplement Alpha GPC, marca Nutricost”
-“Dietary supplement Ginkgo Biloba, marca Nutricost”
-“Dietary Supplement Fisetin, marca Double Wood Supplements”
-“Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC, marca Double Wood Supplements”
-“Dietary Supplement Bacopa Extract, marca Double Wood Supplements”
-“Dietary Supplement Brain Booster with Alpha GPC & Lion’s mane, marca Purely Optimal”
-“Dietary Supplement Alpha Brain Memory & Focus, marca Onnit”
-“Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane + Ginkgo Biloba, marca noomost”
-“Dietary Supplement Genius Mindfulness, marca The Genius Brand”
-“Dietary Supplement Genius Mushrooms, marca The Genius Brand”
-“Dietary Supplement Genius BCAA, marca The Genius Brand”
-“Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane, marca Toniiq”
-“Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC, marca Toniiq”
-“Dietary Supplement Fisetin with MCT, marca Toniiq”
-“Dietary Supplement Nootropic Brain Booster, marca Vimerson Health”