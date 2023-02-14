La Liga Profesional confirmó las fechas 4, 5 y 6 del torneo

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol confirmó los días y horarios para las próximas tres fechas del certamen. Las jornadas 4, 5 y 6 se disputarán en los últimos dos fines de semana de febrero y el primero de marzo.
Cronograma de partidos
Fecha 4
Viernes 17 de febrero
18.00 Gimnasia – Instituto (TNT Sports)
21.30 Huracán – Barracas Central (TNT Sports)
21.30 Arsenal – Racing (ESPN Premium)
Sábado 18 de febrero
17.00 Lanús – Rosario Central (ESPN Premium)
18.00 Tigre – River (TNT Sports)
19.15 Godoy Cruz – Estudiantes (TNT Sports)
19.15 Argentinos – Belgrano (ESPN Premium)
21.00 Newell’s – Banfield (ESPN Premium)
Domingo 19 de febrero
17.00 Unión – Colón (TNT Sports)
19.15 Boca – Platense (ESPN Premium)
21.30 Independiente – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)
21.30 Talleres – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)
Lunes 20 de febrero
19.15 Sarmiento – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)
21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)
Fecha 5
Viernes 24 de febrero
21.00 Belgrano – Tigre (TNT Sports)
21.00 Rosario Central – Godoy Cruz (ESPN Premium)
Sábado 25 de febrero
17.00 San Lorenzo – Unión (TNT Sports)
19.15 Estudiantes – Sarmiento (ESPN Premium)
19.15 Platense – Talleres (TNT Sports)
21.30 Vélez – Boca (ESPN Premium)
Domingo 26 de febrero
17.00 Defensa y Justicia – Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)
17.00 Colón – Huracán (ESPN Premium)
19.15 River – Arsenal (TNT Sports)
21.30 Banfield – Independiente (ESPN Premium)
21.30 Instituto – Newell’s (TNT Sports)
Lunes 27 de febrero
17.00 Barracas Central – Gimnasia (ESPN Premium)
19.15 Racing – Lanús (TNT Sports)
21.30 Central Córdoba – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)
Fecha 6
Viernes 3 de marzo
20.00 Unión – Estudiantes (ESPN Premium)
20.00 Sarmiento – Rosario Central (TNT Sports)
Sábado 4 de marzo
17.00 Platense – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)
17.00 Gimnasia – Colón (TNT Sports)
19.15 Lanús – River (ESPN Premium)
21.30 Newell’s – Barracas Central (ESPN Premium)
21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Banfield (TNT Sports)
Domingo 5 de marzo
17.00 Independiente – Instituto (TNT Sports)
19.15 Huracán – San Lorenzo (ESPN Premium)
21.30 Tigre – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)
21.30 Talleres – Vélez (TNT Sports)
Lunes 6 de marzo
17.00 Godoy Cruz – Racing (ESPN Premium)
17.00 Arsenal – Belgrano (TNT Sports)
21.00 Boca – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)