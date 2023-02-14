San Juan 8
San Juan 8 > Ovación > Liga Profesional de Fútbol

La Liga Profesional confirmó las fechas 4, 5 y 6 del torneo

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol estableció los días y horarios para las próximas tres jornadas. Lanús es el único líder que tiene el certamen.

La Liga Profesional de Fútbol confirmó los días y horarios para las próximas tres fechas del certamen. Las jornadas 4, 5 y 6 se disputarán en los últimos dos fines de semana de febrero y el primero de marzo.

Cronograma de partidos

Fecha 4

Viernes 17 de febrero

18.00 Gimnasia – Instituto (TNT Sports)

21.30 Huracán – Barracas Central (TNT Sports)

21.30 Arsenal – Racing (ESPN Premium)

Sábado 18 de febrero

17.00 Lanús – Rosario Central (ESPN Premium)

18.00 Tigre – River (TNT Sports)

19.15 Godoy Cruz – Estudiantes (TNT Sports)

19.15 Argentinos – Belgrano (ESPN Premium)

21.00 Newell’s – Banfield (ESPN Premium)

Domingo 19 de febrero

17.00 Unión – Colón (TNT Sports)

19.15 Boca – Platense (ESPN Premium)

21.30 Independiente – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)

21.30 Talleres – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)

Lunes 20 de febrero

19.15 Sarmiento – San Lorenzo (TNT Sports)

21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Vélez (ESPN Premium)

Fecha 5

Viernes 24 de febrero

21.00 Belgrano – Tigre (TNT Sports)

21.00 Rosario Central – Godoy Cruz (ESPN Premium)

Sábado 25 de febrero

17.00 San Lorenzo – Unión (TNT Sports)

19.15 Estudiantes – Sarmiento (ESPN Premium)

19.15 Platense – Talleres (TNT Sports)

21.30 Vélez – Boca (ESPN Premium)

Domingo 26 de febrero

17.00 Defensa y Justicia – Atlético Tucumán (TNT Sports)

17.00 Colón – Huracán (ESPN Premium)

19.15 River – Arsenal (TNT Sports)

21.30 Banfield – Independiente (ESPN Premium)

21.30 Instituto – Newell’s (TNT Sports)

Lunes 27 de febrero

17.00 Barracas Central – Gimnasia (ESPN Premium)

19.15 Racing – Lanús (TNT Sports)

21.30 Central Córdoba – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)

Fecha 6

Viernes 3 de marzo

20.00 Unión – Estudiantes (ESPN Premium)

20.00 Sarmiento – Rosario Central (TNT Sports)

Sábado 4 de marzo

17.00 Platense – Central Córdoba (ESPN Premium)

17.00 Gimnasia – Colón (TNT Sports)

19.15 Lanús – River (ESPN Premium)

21.30 Newell’s – Barracas Central (ESPN Premium)

21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Banfield (TNT Sports)

Domingo 5 de marzo

17.00 Independiente – Instituto (TNT Sports)

19.15 Huracán – San Lorenzo (ESPN Premium)

21.30 Tigre – Argentinos (ESPN Premium)

21.30 Talleres – Vélez (TNT Sports)

Lunes 6 de marzo

17.00 Godoy Cruz – Racing (ESPN Premium)

17.00 Arsenal – Belgrano (TNT Sports)

21.00 Boca – Defensa y Justicia (TNT Sports)

https://twitter.com/LigaAFA/status/1625465041322475522

