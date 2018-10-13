Superbike en San Juan
15:32 hs - Sábado 13 de Octubre de 2018

Escuchá el sonido de las motos en el Villicum

El circuito recientemente inaugurado fue escenario de un evento internacional que se replicó a través de las redes sociales.


Embed
Embed
Embed

Comentarios

Noticias relacionadas

Las mas leídas de Superbike en San Juan