Netflix de estreno: ¿Cuáles son las series que se vienen en el mes de diciembre?

Se acerca el último mes del año, lo que significa que una vez más, antes de recibir al 2019, Netflix renovará su catálogo con más series y películas.
Esta vez, llega la última producción del director Alfonso Cuarón, Roma, junto a una nueva versión del Libro de la selva, Mowgli, y la interesante Bird Box. Esto es lo que viene y se va de Netflix en diciembre.
Series y películas que llegan en diciembre de 2018
1 de diciembre
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone – Temporada 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra – Episodios nuevos cada sábado
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass – Temporada 5
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
2 de diciembre
- Blue Planet II – Temporada 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart – Temporada 2
4 de diciembre
6 de diciembre
7 de diciembre
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin'
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed It! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch – Temporada 6
9 de diciembre
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso – Temporada 3
10 de diciembre
- Michael Jackson's This Is It
11 de diciembre
- Vir Das: Losing It – Especial stand-up
12 de diciembre
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
13 de diciembre
- 14 de diciembre
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale
- Cuckoo – Temporada 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House – Temporada 4
- Inside the Real Narcos
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons – Temporada 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- ROMA
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers – Temporada 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender – Temporada 8
16 de diciembre
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
18 de diciembre
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable – Especial de comedia
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors – Temporada 5
21 de diciembre
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf – Temporada 3
- LAST HOPE – Temporada 2
- Perfume
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light – Temporada 3
- The Casketeers
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)
24 de diciembre
25 de diciembre
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians – Temporada 3
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Temporada 11
- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
26 de diciembre
- Alexa & Katie – Temporada 2
- YOU
28 de diciembre
- Instant Hotel
- La noche de 12 años
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
30 de diciembre
31 de diciembre
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
En algún momento de diciembre (fecha sin confirmar)
Watership Down: Limited Series