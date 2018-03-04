Mirá la lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar 2018

A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar 2018:





Mejor película:

Llámame por tu nombre

Las horas más oscuras

Dunkerque

¡Huye!

Lady Bird

El hilo fantasma

The Post

La forma del agua (GANADORA)

Tres anuncios por un crimen





Director:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkerque

Jordan Peele, ¡Huye!

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, El hilo fantasma

Guillermo del Toro, La forma del agua (GANADOR)





Actriz protagónica:

Sally Hawkings, La forma del agua

Frances McDormand, Tres anuncios por un crimen (GANADORA)

Margot Robbie, Yo, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird





Actor protagónico:

Timothée Chalamet, Llámame por tu nombre

Daniel Day Lewis, El hilo fantasma

Daniel Kaluuya, ¡Huye!

Gary Oldman, Las horas más oscuras (GANADOR)

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esquire





Actor de reparto:

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADOR)

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World





Actriz de reparto:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, Yo, Tonya (GANADORA)

Lesley Manville, El hilo fantasma

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, La forma del agua





Película de animación:

Boss Baby, Tom McGrath y Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey y Anthony Leo

Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson (GANADORA)

Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kabiela, Hugh Welchman e Ivan Mactaggart





Fotografía:

Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins (GANADOR)

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen





Diseño de vestuario:

Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges (GANADOR)

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle





Documental:

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus (GANADOR)

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island





Cortometraje:

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 (GANADOR)

Heroin(e)

Knide Skills

Traffic Stop





Montaje:

Baby Driver, Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos

Dunkerque, Lee Smith (GANADOR)

Yo, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

La forma del agua, Sidney Wolinsky

Tres anuncios por un crimen, Jon Gregory





Película en lengua extranjera:

Una mujer fantástica (Chile) (GANADORA)

The Insult (Líbano)

Loveless (Rusia)

On Body And Soul (Hungría)

The Square (Suecia)





Maquillaje y Peinado:

Las horas más oscuras, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick (GANADORES)

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard

Wonder extraordinario, Arjen Tuiten





Banda sonora:

Dunkerque, Hans Zimmer

El hilo fantasma, Jonny Greenwood

La forma del agua, Alexandre Desplat (GANADOR)

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, John Williams

Tres anuncios por un crimen, Carter Burwell

"The Shape Of Water" se quedó con el premio más importante de la noche: es la Mejor Película en los #Oscars







Canción original:

"Mistery of Love", Llámame por tu nombre

"Remember me", Coco (GANADOR)

"Stand Up For Something", Marshall

"This is Me", El gran Showman





Diseño de producción:

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola

La bella y la bestia, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Las horas más oscuras, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Dunkerque, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

La forma del agua, Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin (GANADORES)





Corto de animación:

Dear Basketball (GANADOR)

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes





Corto de acción real:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child (GANADOR)

Watu Wote / All of Us





Edición de sonido:

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green

Dunkerque, Richard King y Alex Gibson (GANADOR)

La forma del agua, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce





Mezcla de sonido:

Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth

Dunkerque, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo (GANADOR)

La forma del agua, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson





Efectos visuales:

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover (GANADORES)

Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick

Kong: La Isla Calavera, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould

La guerra del planeta de los simios, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joel Whist





Guión original:

La gran enfermedad del amor, Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani

¡Huye!, Jordan Peele (GANADOR)

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

La forma del agua, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor

Tres carteles por un crimen, Martin McDonagh





Guión adaptado:

Llámame por tu nombre, James Ivory (GANADOR)

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter y Micahel H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green

Molly's Game, Aaron Soekin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams y Dee Rees