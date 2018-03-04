Mirá la lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar 2018

Mejor película:
Llámame por tu nombre
Las horas más oscuras
Dunkerque
¡Huye!
Lady Bird
El hilo fantasma
The Post
La forma del agua (GANADORA)
Tres anuncios por un crimen
Director:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkerque
Jordan Peele, ¡Huye!
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, El hilo fantasma
Guillermo del Toro, La forma del agua (GANADOR)
Actriz protagónica:
Sally Hawkings, La forma del agua
Frances McDormand, Tres anuncios por un crimen (GANADORA)
Margot Robbie, Yo, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Actor protagónico:
Timothée Chalamet, Llámame por tu nombre
Daniel Day Lewis, El hilo fantasma
Daniel Kaluuya, ¡Huye!
Gary Oldman, Las horas más oscuras (GANADOR)
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esquire
Actor de reparto:
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (GANADOR)
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Actriz de reparto:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, Yo, Tonya (GANADORA)
Lesley Manville, El hilo fantasma
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, La forma del agua
Película de animación:
Boss Baby, Tom McGrath y Ramsey Naito
The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey y Anthony Leo
Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson (GANADORA)
Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kabiela, Hugh Welchman e Ivan Mactaggart
Fotografía:
Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins (GANADOR)
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Diseño de vestuario:
Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges (GANADOR)
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle
Documental:
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Faces Places
Icarus (GANADOR)
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Cortometraje:
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 (GANADOR)
Heroin(e)
Knide Skills
Traffic Stop
Montaje:
Baby Driver, Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos
Dunkerque, Lee Smith (GANADOR)
Yo, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
La forma del agua, Sidney Wolinsky
Tres anuncios por un crimen, Jon Gregory
Película en lengua extranjera:
Una mujer fantástica (Chile) (GANADORA)
The Insult (Líbano)
Loveless (Rusia)
On Body And Soul (Hungría)
The Square (Suecia)
Maquillaje y Peinado:
Las horas más oscuras, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick (GANADORES)
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard
Wonder extraordinario, Arjen Tuiten
Banda sonora:
Dunkerque, Hans Zimmer
El hilo fantasma, Jonny Greenwood
La forma del agua, Alexandre Desplat (GANADOR)
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, John Williams
Tres anuncios por un crimen, Carter Burwell
Canción original:
"Mistery of Love", Llámame por tu nombre
"Remember me", Coco (GANADOR)
"Stand Up For Something", Marshall
"This is Me", El gran Showman
Diseño de producción:
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola
La bella y la bestia, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Las horas más oscuras, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Dunkerque, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
La forma del agua, Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin (GANADORES)
Corto de animación:
Dear Basketball (GANADOR)
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Corto de acción real:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child (GANADOR)
Watu Wote / All of Us
Edición de sonido:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green
Dunkerque, Richard King y Alex Gibson (GANADOR)
La forma del agua, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce
Mezcla de sonido:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth
Dunkerque, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo (GANADOR)
La forma del agua, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson
Efectos visuales:
Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover (GANADORES)
Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick
Kong: La Isla Calavera, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould
La guerra del planeta de los simios, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joel Whist
Guión original:
La gran enfermedad del amor, Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani
¡Huye!, Jordan Peele (GANADOR)
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
La forma del agua, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor
Tres carteles por un crimen, Martin McDonagh
Guión adaptado:
Llámame por tu nombre, James Ivory (GANADOR)
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter y Micahel H. Weber
Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
Molly's Game, Aaron Soekin
Mudbound, Virgil Williams y Dee Rees