Bruno Mars fue el gran ganador en los premios Grammy 2018

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de los Estados Unidos celebró la 60° edición de los premios Grammy, con conducción del humorista James Corden, en el Madison Square Garden de Nueva York.





Bruno Mars se consagró como el gran ganador de la noche con seis estatuillas. Entre ellas, a la "mejor grabación", la "mejor canción" y el "mejor álbum".





Los ganadores de los premios Grammy 2018 en las ternas principales:





GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO:

"Redbone", de Childish Gambino

"Despacito", de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee junto a Justin Bieber

"The Story of O.J.", de Jay Z

"HUMBLE", de Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic", de Bruno Mars





ÁLBUM DEL AÑO:

Awaken, My Love!, de Childish Gambino

4:44″, de Jay Z

DAMN, de Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama , de Lorde

24K Magic, de Bruno Mars





CANCIÓN DEL AÑO:

"Despacito", de Luis Fonsi

"4:44", de Jay Z

"Issues", de Julia Michaels

"1-800-273-8255", de Logic

"That's What I Like", de Bruno Mars





MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA





MEJOR SOLISTA POP

Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"

Kesha, "Praying"

Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"

Pink, "What About Us"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"





MEJOR ÁLBUM DE HIP HOP

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom

Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy





MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1





MEJOR AMERICANA ALBUM

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

The Mavericks, Brand New Day





MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORANEO INSTRUMENTAL

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

Alex Han, Spirit

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal

Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype

Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre





MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"

K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"





MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding





MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

You Want it Darker -Leonard Cohen The Promise -Chris Cornell Run -Foo Fighters No Good – Kaleo Go To War -Nothing More





MEJOR RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

Prblms, 6lack

Crew, Goldlink

Family Feud, Jay Z Ft. Beyoncé

Loyaly, Kendrick Lamar Ft. Rihanna

Love Galore, SZA ft. Travis Scott





MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Dave Chappelle

Cinco, Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust, Sarah Silverman

What Now?, Kevin Hart







