Bruno Mars fue el gran ganador en los premios Grammy 2018

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de los Estados Unidos celebró la 60° edición de los premios Grammy, con conducción del humorista James Corden, en el Madison Square Garden de Nueva York.
Bruno Mars se consagró como el gran ganador de la noche con seis estatuillas. Entre ellas, a la "mejor grabación", la "mejor canción" y el "mejor álbum".
Los ganadores de los premios Grammy 2018 en las ternas principales:
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO:
"Redbone", de Childish Gambino
"Despacito", de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee junto a Justin Bieber
"The Story of O.J.", de Jay Z
"HUMBLE", de Kendrick Lamar
"24K Magic", de Bruno Mars
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO:
Awaken, My Love!, de Childish Gambino
4:44″, de Jay Z
DAMN, de Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama , de Lorde
24K Magic, de Bruno Mars
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO:
"Despacito", de Luis Fonsi
"4:44", de Jay Z
"Issues", de Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255", de Logic
"That's What I Like", de Bruno Mars
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
MEJOR SOLISTA POP
Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"
Kesha, "Praying"
Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"
Pink, "What About Us"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE HIP HOP
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom
Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy
MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
MEJOR AMERICANA ALBUM
Gregg Allman, Southern Blood
Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day
Iron & Wine, Beast Epic
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound
The Mavericks, Brand New Day
MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORANEO INSTRUMENTAL
The Jerry Douglas Band, What If
Alex Han, Spirit
Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal
Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype
Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"
K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"
Nothing More, "Go to War"
Foo Fighters, "Run"
Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
You Want it Darker -Leonard Cohen
The Promise -Chris Cornell
Run -Foo Fighters
No Good – Kaleo
Go To War -Nothing More
MEJOR RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
Prblms, 6lack
Crew, Goldlink
Loyaly, Kendrick Lamar Ft. Rihanna
Love Galore, SZA ft. Travis Scott
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Dave Chappelle
Cinco, Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust, Sarah Silverman
What Now?, Kevin Hart