Treinta preguntas que revelarán tu nivel de inglés

Se trata de una prueba de 30 preguntas, donde debes escoger la opción que consideres correcta en cada una y anotarla.



Una vez que termines, puedes comprobar los resultados.



A continuación escoge la alternativa que te parece correcta para cada frase.



Preguntas



1. Es un coche rojo.



a) It's a red car.



b) Is a red car.



c) It's a car red.



2. El que está aquí es el mío.



a) That what is here is mine.



b) The one here is mine.



c) The one that's here is the mine.



3. Tienes razón.



a) You're right.



b) You have right.



c) You have reason.



4. Escucha esta canción.



a) You listen to this song.



b) Listen this song.



c) Listen to this song.



5. ¿De dónde eres?



a) Where are you from?



b) From where are you?



c) Where are you of?



6. Pienso hacerlo después.



a) I think to do it later.



b) I plan to do it later.



c) I plan to do it after.



7. Creo que sí.



a) I think so.



b) I think yes.



c) I believe that yes.



8. Me siento mal.



a) I feel me bad.



b) I feel badly.



c) I feel bad.



9. Yo soy tan viejo como tú.



a) I'm as old like you.



b) I'm so old as you.



c) I'm as old as you.



10. Ten cuidado con él.



a) Have care with him.



b) Be careful with him.



c) Take care with him.



11. Se tarda dos horas.



a) It takes two hours.



b) It lasts two hours.



c) One takes two hours.



12. ¿Qué hacía cuando hablaste con ella?



a) What was she doing when you talked to her?



b) What did she do when you spoke with her?



c) What was she doing when did you speak to her?



13. Nunca volverás a verla.



a) You'll never return to see her.



b) You won't return to see her again.



c) You'll never see her again.



14. No sé por qué quieres que lo haga.



a) I don't know why you want me to do it.



b) I don't know why do you want me to do it.



c) I don't know why you want that I do it.



15. ¿De quién es ese coche?



a) Whose is that car?



b) Whose car is that?



c) Whose that car is?



16. Nos vemos mañana.



a) I'll see you tomorrow.



b) We'll see us tomorrow.



c) We see each other tomorrow.



17. ¿Por qué no me dijiste nada?



a) Why didn't you say me anything?



b) Why didn't you tell me anything?



c) Why didn't you tell to me anything?



18. ¿Quién vino contigo?



a) Who came with you?



b) Who did you come with?



c) Who did come with you?



19. Déjame hacerte una pregunta.



a) Let me make you a question.



b) Let me ask you a question.



c) Let me to ask you a question.



20. Ya no quieren ir, ¿no?



a) They don't want to go yet, do they?



b) They no longer want to go, do they?



c) They don't want to go anymore, don't they?



21. Llevo una semana esperando.



a) I'm waiting a week.



b) I've been waiting for a week.



c) I've been a week waiting.



22. Cuanto más te muevas, más dolerá.



a) The more you move, the more it'll hurt.



b) How much more you move, how much more it'll hurt.



c) How more you move, more it'll hurt.



23. Lo haría si me explicases cómo.



a) I would do it if you explain how to me.



b) I would do it if you explained me how.



c) I would do it if you explained to me how.



24. Seremos veinte.



a) There'll be twenty of us.



b) We'll be twenty.



c) We'll have twenty.



25. Hace mucho que no hablamos.



a) We haven't talked in a long time.



b) It's been a long time since we don't talk.



c) It makes a long time that we don't talk.



26. Habría llegado a tiempo si no hubiese llovido.



a) I'd have gotten in time if it hadn't rained.



b) I would have arrived in time if it hadn't rained.



c) I would've gotten here in time if it wouldn't have rained.



27. Deberías haber hecho algo antes de irte.



a) You should've done something before leaving.



b) You should've done anything before you left.



c) You should've done something before you leave.



28. Si ganase más dinero aún, se lo gastaría todo.



a) If he won still more money, he would spend all of it.



b) If he made even more money, he'd spend it all.



c) If she would make still more money, she'd spend it all.



29. ¿Por qué no debería haberme puesto tus zapatos?



a) Why shouldn't I have to put your shoes on?



b) Why I shouldn't have put on your shoes?



c Why shouldn't I have put your shoes on?



30. Si no sabes hacerlo, pregúntamelo.



a) If you don't know how to make it, ask me it.



b) If you don't know do it, ask me about it.



c) If you don't know how to do it, ask me.



Respuestas



Ahora comprueba cuántas respuestas correctas tienes.



1-a



2-b



3-a



4-c



5-a



6-b



7-a



8-c



9-c



10-b



11-a



12-a



13-c



14-a



15-b



16-a



17-b



18-a



19-b



20-b



21-b



22-a



23-c



24-a



25-a



26-b



27.a



28-b



29-c



30-c



Resultados



Si logras entre 1 y 15 respuestas correctas, tienes un nivel de inglés básico.



Si logras, entre 16 y 25, tu nivel es intermedio.



Y si sacas entre 26 y 30, tu inglés es avanzado.