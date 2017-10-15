A un click
09:50 hs. Domingo 15 de Octubre de 2017

Extensiones de pelo para la nariz: La nueva tendencia que está agitando las redes

En la moda no hay límites, cada poco surgen nuevas tendencias las cuales no paran de dejar boquiabierto al público.

Después de las cejas onduladas o las cejas tatuadas, ahora llegan las extensiones para la nariz, una moda no muy favorecedora y que no muchos optan por seguirla.
Embed

Thoughts? @taytay_xx ・・・ I Tried the #NoseHair #Extension trend so that you don’t have to. #nosehairextensions

Una publicación compartida de Aimee♀️ (@peachyqueenblog) el

Embed

Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes #加藤一二三

Una publicación compartida de GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) el


Fuente: Que.es

