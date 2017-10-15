Extensiones de pelo para la nariz: La nueva tendencia que está agitando las redes

Despu\u00e9s de las cejas onduladas o las cejas tatuadas, ahora llegan las extensiones para la nariz, una moda no muy favorecedora y que no muchos optan por seguirla. Embed Shop link in bio Repost @richbeautybitch @sophiehannahrichardson \u30fb\u30fb\u30fb Trying out the next Beauty Trend... NOSE HAIR EXTENSIONS & it\u2019s everything Would you wear it out?! Lashes: @eylureofficial Lipstick: @jeffreestarcosmetics #nosehair #nosehairextensions #weirdbeautytrend #beautytrend #hudabeauty #makeuptutorial #maketuts #makeuptutorialsx0x #allmodernmakeup #extensions#hypnaughtypower #hypnaughtymakeup #makeupgeek #makeupgoals Una publicaci\u00f3n compartida de Page For BeUty Inspirations (@beauty.slay.glow) el 8 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 8:47 PDT Embed Thoughts? @taytay_xx \u30fb\u30fb\u30fb I Tried the #NoseHair #Extension trend so that you don\u2019t have to. #nosehairextensions Una publicaci\u00f3n compartida de Aimee\u2640\ufe0f (@peachyqueenblog) el 12 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 5:52 PDT Embed Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes #\u52a0\u85e4\u4e00\u4e8c\u4e09 Una publicaci\u00f3n compartida de GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) el 4 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 12:39 PDTFuente: Que.es